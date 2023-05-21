May 23, 1932—May 14, 2023

GLENS FALLS — George F. Beckner, 90, of Glens Falls, NY, passed away on May 14, 2023, peacefully at his home with his family by his side.

Born on May 23, 1932, in Liberty, WV, he was the son of the late William V. and Lessie (Cobb) Beckner. George graduated from Sherman High School, Class of 1951.

He was a veteran of the Korean War, having served in the United States Air Force as a Staff Sergeant. George received the Korean Service Medal and the UN Service Medal for his service in North Korea.

George retired after 28 years as a Tower Superintendent for Finch Pruyn. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and time with his family. He held a record of 73-3 as a golden glove lightweight champion boxer.

He was predeceased by his loving wife, Norita Beckner; mother, Lessie Beckner Kersey; brothers: Darnell Beckner, Billy Kersey, Lester Sebert Beckner; daughter, Lynda Malley; and his father, William Beckner.

George is survived by a brother, John Kersey of Cross Lanes, WV; a daughter, Amy Waldron and her husband Michael of Glens Falls, NY; stepson, James Tucker of Glens Falls, NY; stepdaughter, Judy Tucker of Roanoke, VA; stepson, Daniel Tucker of Clearwater, FL; granddaughter, Jessica Infield of Glens Falls, NY; grandson, Zackry Infield of Glens Falls, NY; grandson, Kyle Elder of Glens Falls, NY; and twelve more beloved grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and his very loving family in West Virginia.

A committal service with military honors will be held on May 23, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. at Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, NY. For anyone wanting to join the procession to the cemetery, the Patriot Guard Riders will be meeting at Rite Aid on Ridge St. in Glens Falls at 10:00 a.m. to lead the procession.

A celebration of life will be held on June 25, 2023, from 1:00—5:00 p.m. at Christ Church United Methodist, 54 Bay St., Glens Falls, NY.

A special thanks to High Peaks Hospice for all of their knowledge and compassion to help us get through such a difficult time. A special thanks to Alita for her grace and compassion for my dad.

A very special thanks to Sarah at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home for making everything so easy and comforting.

