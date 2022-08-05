Nov. 20, 1932—2022

QUEENSBURY — It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of George F. Adams, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle. He was 89 years old. He was as devoted to his grandchildren as he was to his wife and daughters, and he will be sorely missed.

George was born on November 20, 1932, in Bronx, New York, the middle son of George F. Adams Sr. and Helen Adams (nee Watkins). He was a graduate of Roosevelt High School in the Bronx and Columbia College in Manhattan. He attended New York University Law School at night. His first job after law school was at Satterlee, Warfield and Stephens where he worked as a litigator. On April 25th, 1959, he married Mary Jane Reynolds in Schenectady, NY. After daughter Sue was born, George and Mary Jane moved to Bronxville, New York. When daughter Helen joined the family, they moved to Hartsdale, NY, where they lived until Helen graduated from high school. George pursued a career as a corporate lawyer, first commuting into New York City to work at Merrill Lynch, where he developed an expertise in anti-trust law, and later at Cigna in Philadelphia where he worked until his retirement at 67.

He and Mary Jane spent many fabulous summers at Lake George on Hemlock Point where George could be found sailing his beloved Em Jay, named after Mary Jane, or cleaning every square inch of that boat multiple times over. The first summer of COVID, the boat sat at the dock where he could see and touch it to his heart’s content. He was a committed volunteer at the YKnot program at YMCA’s Camp Chingacook, helping the disabled enjoy sailing on Lake George. Cottages by the Sea on St. Croix was also a very special place for a February winter reprieve for scuba diving and swimming.

George was a man of many interests and passions. Dogs were an important part of his life and having a dog around gave him joy up to the very end. He enjoyed tennis, swimming, scuba diving and vegetable gardening and was undeniably the family photographer. He leaves behind approximately 4,000 hours of video and 10,000 photos for the enjoyment of his family. He will definitely be remembered by his extended family for his comprehensive grace every Thanksgiving. He lent his lovely tenor voice to the Bryn Mawr Presbyterian choir, traveling with them to sing in South Africa and Cuba. He had a sweet tooth, whether for Mary Jane’s blueberry pie or ice cream from Stewart’s. But he reserved his true passion for his children and grandchildren, of whom he was incredibly proud, and for whom he was a role model of generosity, compassion, and humor. We will definitely miss his laugh. Fortunately for them, he let them know how much he loved them all the time.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Jane, his two daughters: Susan and her husband John of West Hartford, CT, and Helen of Lake George, and his grandchildren Marc, Margaret, Hannah and Dylan. He is also survived by his sister Sue Sharry. He is predeceased by his brother Bob Adams.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to YKnot Sailing, 1872 Pilot Knob Road, Kattskill Bay, New York 12844; www.yknotsailing.org.

To honor George’s memory, we are holding a celebration of his life on October 15, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Glens Falls Presbyterian Church.

