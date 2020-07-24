Dec. 2, 1975 — July 21, 2020

GANSEVOORT – George Ernest Dashnaw, III, 44, went into the arms of the Lord on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Albany Medical Center.

Born on December 2, 1975 in Glens Falls, he was the son of George “Ernie” Dashnaw, Jr. and Deborah (Grinnell) Coon.

George graduated from South Glens Falls High School and soon after began his working career. His first job was at Wilson’s Yamaha in Queensbury and then he was employed at General Electric until it closed. George’s last job was at Trius in Fort Edward, where he worked until his health declined.

He was a proud member of the NRA. George loved riding motorcycles and puttering around his home. Those around him were fortunate in that he could fix just about anything. George also was an animal lover. His shadow was his dog, Oliver. George was the happiest he had been in years spending time with his dog and his best friend and brother by another mother, Billy Sleezer.

George was a straight shooter. He would always tell you the truth, whether you liked it or not. To the enjoyment of those around him, George had a wicked sense of humor. He was the glue of his family. George would text, call or visit everyone each day. Those around him always felt his love.