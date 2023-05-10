Aug. 1, 1958—May 7, 2023

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — George Edward Sutphin, 64, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at home with his loving family around him.

Born Aug. 1, 1958 in Flushing Hospital in Long Island, he was the son of Rosalie (Musumeci) Sutphin of Gansevoort and the late George E. Sutphin.

He is a 20-year veteran of the United States Navy, serving as a Seebee. After retiring, he became a truck driver.

George was a kind soul who would talk to anyone, you will never leave the conversation without knowing the price of gas or how big a car’s engine was. He enjoyed attending the Barrett Jackson Car Auction furthering his love of cars, and enjoyed watching cowboy and Indian movies especially John Wayne and Clint Eastwood movies.

He met his wife Giuseppa Bonanno in Catania, Sicily, Italy, where they were married on March 19, 1988. In 1991, they were transferred to FL, and upon retirement, they moved to upstate NY to be closer to family. He was the dad that would sneak his kids into work whenever they would ask.

In addition to his father, he is predeceased by his brother, Michael Sutphin.

Survivors include his mother, Rosalie Sutphin of Gansevoort; his wife, Giuseppa (Pina) Sutphin of South Glens Falls; his daughter, Elisa Mary Sutphin of South Glens Falls; his son, David George Sutphin of Queensbury; his three sisters: Mary E. Strassburg and her husband Richard C. Strassburg of Gansevoort, Ann M. Corkins of Johnsburg and Laura A. Taggart of West Palm Beach, FL. George is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, that adored him just as much with his interesting conversations.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m., on Friday, May 12, 2023 at St. Michael’s Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls.

Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, 225 Main St., South Glens Falls.

Family and friends are invited and may call from 10–11 a.m. on Friday, May 12, 2023 at St. Michael’s Church prior to Mass.

Donations in George’s name can be made to the C.R Wood Cancer Center in Glens Falls.

Arrangements under the care of Regan Denny Funeral Home, 94 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls.

