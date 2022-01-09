Oct. 5, 1944—Jan. 3, 2022

SCHROON LAKE — George Edward Pospisil, 77, of Schroon Lake and formerly of Ohio, passed away on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Elderwood at Ticonderoga.

Born in Chicago, Illinois, Oct. 5, 1944, he was the son of the late Charles E. and Marie B. (Maruska) Pospisil.

Mr. Pospisil spent his childhood in Chicago, Illinois before moving to Cincinnati, Ohio where he lived most of his life raising his family. He then moved to Schroon Lake 12 years ago.

George was a lifelong sports fan and was able to experience the joy of watching his beloved Chicago Cubs win the World Series, and was even able to attend one of the games in person. He was also an avid golfer and bowler with both a hole-in-one and a 300 game to his credit. At age 76, George parred the 18th hole at Pebble Beach while playing it from the tips. Locally he could be found at the Schroon Lake Country Club.

George is survived by his two daughters: Beth (Jeff) Bornino and Heather Pospisil of Chagrin Falls, Ohio. He was the beloved brother to Chuck (Loree) Pospisil of Salem, South Carolina, Tom (Arlene) Pospisil of Schroon Lake, Marie Pospisil of Schroon Lake and Fred Pospisil of Boston, Massachusetts.

Services will take place at the convenience of the family.

