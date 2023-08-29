Oct. 15, 1945—Aug. 25, 2023

SHUSHA—George Edgar Foster 77, of Shushan, N.Y., died peacefully at his home on Friday, August 25, 2023.

Shushan is often referred to as Paradise—the byname that was coined by George in the 70’s and proudly used to identify the location of G.E. Foster Bulk Milk Transportation. It was paradise in his eyes because it was the home of everything that mattered most to him: all that comprised the Foster Homestead. Lawns and fields to be mowed, barns of tractors and other old farming equipment, the breeze and the birds in the meadow, black labs, and family.

He was born on Oct. 15, 1945 to the late Anderson and Clara Foster, graduated from Salem Washington Academy in 1964. Shortly after, George met the love of his life, Debery and they married in July 1973.

George devoted his time to the United Presbyterian Church of Shushan where he served many leadership roles and was a lifetime member of the Shushan Volunteer Fire Department. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, the Woodlands Cemetery board. In December of 2012, George retired after 47 years of milk hauling service for Agrimark. George always looked forward to visiting with his farmers, their families and many friends at Agrimark. The farm dogs always looked forward to his arrival, sure to find a dog biscuit in his pocket.

Everyone who knew George knew how much he loved mowing his lawn, driving tractors, and interacting with dogs. But above all else, George will always be remembered for his love of family. Everything he did was in honor of his lineage—past, present and future. His memory will live on in the hearts of all those who had the privilege of knowing him.

George was preceded in death by his wife, Debery; son, Andy; granddaughter, Ruth; and brother, Carleton.

He is survived by his children: Kent (Karin), Lee (Sarah), Elizabeth (Rich Dinehart); and grandchildren: Clara, Anna, Jane, Lain, Lila, Logan.

A special thanks to Jen Dyke who selflessly cared for George in his final years of battling Alzheimer’s. Together, Jen and her team (Stacey, Kathi, Joanne, Jane, Debi, Cindy, and Sandy) kept George happy and (most importantly) home.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Aug. 31 at the United Presbyterian Church of Shushan at 11 a.m. followed by a burial service at the Woodlands Cemetery in Cambridge. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Shushan United Presbyterian Church or the Shushan Volunteer Fire Department.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements are with the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc. in Salem.