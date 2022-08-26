Nov. 21, 1950—Aug. 23, 2022

WHITEHALL — George E. Shattuck, Jr., 71, of Whitehall, NY passed away on Aug. 23, 2022 with his three daughters by his side. Born Nov. 21, 1950 to the late George, Sr. and Marion Shattuck, he was the first of seven children.

After graduating high school in 1969, he was drafted by the U.S. Army and served his country in the Vietnam War. He then went to weld for Riblet Components for 33 years, he also welded for a few years with Champlain Stone before retiring.

Family was most important to George. Between his daily backroad travels you could find him stopping house to house to visit siblings, his kids, and grandkids. While a man of few words, he made sure those who meant the most to him knew it.

As a father and grandfather, he never missed a chance to show his support at sporting events, which he never missed. He was an avid New York Yankees and Buffalo Bills fan. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, listening to music and the “DUMB SCANNER.”

George is predeceased by the love of his life Roseanna. We can only hope they are together somewhere dancing and playing cards. He is survived by his daughters: Melissa (Ken) Rich, Stephanie (Matt) Austin, Krystle Kent (Eric); grandchildren: Tyler Shattuck, Sawyer Austin, Brady Kent, Izabella Kent; his brothers; sisters; and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may call from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 at the Jillson Funeral Home, Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022 in the Greenmount Cemetery, with Pastor Kevin Gebo of the Truthville Church officiating.

Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.