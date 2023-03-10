Jan. 24, 1965—March 7, 2023
George E. Murray, age 58, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Glens Falls Hospital with loved ones at his side.
He was born on Jan. 24, 1965, in Glens Falls, the son of Calista (Streeter) Murray and the late Robert B. Murray.
George attended Prospect School in Queensbury, and then began his long career attending CWI day habilitation programs where he met many lifelong friends.
George enjoyed bowling in the Special Olympics bowling program. He also enjoyed youthful music, interacting in small groups with his peers, going to the toy section at any store, looking for the perfect toy to spin, ice cream and milkshakes, but his greatest joy was eating sweets.
George had the purest soul. He was a friend to everyone always laughing and sharing his most contagious smile. He was a curious man who loved to explore and discover new things.
George is survived by his loving, devoted mother, Calista S. Murray; brother, Berto S. Murray; nephew, Jeremy Granger; nieces: Melanie Granger and Ruth Brior; and many friends.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Joseph F. Murray.
A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804. Family and friends may call between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
A burial will be held in the spring at Bolton Rural Cemetery, Homer Point Rd., Bolton, NY.
The family would like to extend a warm thank you to the staff at Warren Washington ARC for many years of dedication and devotion to George. A special thank you to Carol Andrews, Melissa Shipley and Theresa Cantz for the parts they played over the years in George’s care and growth.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of George can be made to, WWAARC Aiken Road House, 436 Quaker Rd., Queensbury, NY.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.