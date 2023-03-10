Jan. 24, 1965—March 7, 2023

George E. Murray, age 58, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Glens Falls Hospital with loved ones at his side.

He was born on Jan. 24, 1965, in Glens Falls, the son of Calista (Streeter) Murray and the late Robert B. Murray.

George attended Prospect School in Queensbury, and then began his long career attending CWI day habilitation programs where he met many lifelong friends.

George enjoyed bowling in the Special Olympics bowling program. He also enjoyed youthful music, interacting in small groups with his peers, going to the toy section at any store, looking for the perfect toy to spin, ice cream and milkshakes, but his greatest joy was eating sweets.

George had the purest soul. He was a friend to everyone always laughing and sharing his most contagious smile. He was a curious man who loved to explore and discover new things.

George is survived by his loving, devoted mother, Calista S. Murray; brother, Berto S. Murray; nephew, Jeremy Granger; nieces: Melanie Granger and Ruth Brior; and many friends.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Joseph F. Murray.

A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804. Family and friends may call between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

A burial will be held in the spring at Bolton Rural Cemetery, Homer Point Rd., Bolton, NY.

The family would like to extend a warm thank you to the staff at Warren Washington ARC for many years of dedication and devotion to George. A special thank you to Carol Andrews, Melissa Shipley and Theresa Cantz for the parts they played over the years in George’s care and growth.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of George can be made to, WWAARC Aiken Road House, 436 Quaker Rd., Queensbury, NY.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.