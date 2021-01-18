George E. Harwood

May 1, 1963-Jan. 12, 2021

LAKE LUZERNE — George E. Harwood, 57, of East River Drive, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 surrounded by his loved ones at Glens Falls Hospital following a brief illness.

Born on May 1, 1963 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Walter and Anna (Trombley) Harwood. Besides his parents, George was also predeceased by his son, Ethan Harwood.

George attended high school in South Glens Falls.

He was first employed as a farmer on several dairy farms in the area. He then worked as a self-employed general contractor for many years. He also was employed as a truck driver for the Werner Trucking Co. for several years.

George loved playing the piano, being a DJ, hunting and loved being in the woods. He especially enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.