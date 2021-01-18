 Skip to main content
May 1, 1963-Jan. 12, 2021

LAKE LUZERNE — George E. Harwood, 57, of East River Drive, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 surrounded by his loved ones at Glens Falls Hospital following a brief illness.

Born on May 1, 1963 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Walter and Anna (Trombley) Harwood. Besides his parents, George was also predeceased by his son, Ethan Harwood.

George attended high school in South Glens Falls.

He was first employed as a farmer on several dairy farms in the area. He then worked as a self-employed general contractor for many years. He also was employed as a truck driver for the Werner Trucking Co. for several years.

George loved playing the piano, being a DJ, hunting and loved being in the woods. He especially enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Survivors include his lifetime companion, Jill Lawrence of Lake Luzerne; three children: Zandy Harwood of Brant Lake, Nicholas Harwood (Kathryn Tooker) of Corinth, and Sarah Harwood of Corinth; four grandchildren: Dominick, Marleigh, Issac, and Daegan; two siblings, Deborah Harwood of Indiana and Wendy Harwood of Glens Falls; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

A celebration of George’s life will be held 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 23rd, 2021 at his son, Nicholas’ house, with burial being held in the spring.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.

