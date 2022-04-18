May 8, 1940—April 12, 2022

JOHNSBURG — George Dunkley, Jr. a lifelong resident of Johnsburg passed away peacefully April 12, 2022 at Elderwood Nursing Home in North Creek. Born at home on May 8, 1940 he was the son of George and Ona (Allen) Dunkley.

On August 16, 1980, he married Judith “Judy” Cleveland. They loved to dance and spent many years traveling the North County enjoying Blue Grass Festivals. Often lending a hand wherever it was needed. George worked for many years a Sawyer at Sweet’s Lumber Company. He later went to work at Barton’s Mines where he retired from in 2002.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Nathanial Dunkley, sister-in-law Barbara Dunkley, brother-in-law Earl Rist.

He is survived by his children: George Dunkley and his wife Erin; stepdaughters: Donna Hier, Danae Tucker and her husband Keith; grandchildren: Luke Dunkley, Hudson Dunkley, Jessica Morehouse, Jason Morehouse, Zac (Shelby) Hier, Spencer (Emma) Hier, Nic (EmmaLee) Hier, Gabrielle (Nick) Hier, Crystal Pound, Ryan Tucker, Brent Tucker, Todd Tucker, and Kara Tucker; siblings: Myrtle Rist, Seth Dunkley and his wife Lois; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the North Creek Ski Bowl, Saturday, June 4, 2022 beginning at 10:30 a.m. Service at 11:00 a.m. with Rev, Ronald Allen officiating.

