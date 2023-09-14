Nov. 28, 1947—Sept. 7, 2023

HEBRON, NY – George D. Brosseau Jr passed away at his home on September 7, 2023, following a long illness.

He was born on November 28, 1947, in Proctor, VT, the son of the late George and Lucy (Demers) Brosseau.

George was a truck driver for Covidien in Argyle, NY.

He loved being outside as much as possible. He was an avid fisherman. He and Murial enjoyed long rides together and he loved all the time he could spend with his family. George also enjoyed the opportunities to go on boat rides.

George was predeceased by his parents, his father and mother-in-law, Eli and Myrtle Truehart and a son Kurt Bush. His wife Murial will miss him until they meet again. He will also be missed by his children: Theresa McKinney (Gary) of Hudson Falls, Hollie LaPoint (Carl) of Whitehall, Aaron G. Brosseau of Brattleboro, VT, Tanya Clark of White Creek, and Christopher Bush of Eagleville. George was blessed with 13 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. He will also be missed by his siblings: Gaylord Demers, Francis Brosseau (Sherry), Dianne Gimpl, Jeanne Christie, Mike Brosseau (Judy), and Robert Brosseau (Debbie). George and family were loved and supported by their dear friends Roy and Roxanne Kelly, Bob and Jamie Dietz , Courtney and Doug Hale and Pam and Cass Curtis. Also, a special caregiver his granddaughter Brittany Bush.

A Celebration of George’s life will be held on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1 PM at 24 Old Castle Green Lane, Granville, NY 12832 with Rev. Patti Girard and Pastor Derick Bartholmew leading the service.