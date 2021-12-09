GLENS FALLS — George Curtis McLeod, Sr. “Chirp” passed away peacefully at home after a brief illness on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. He was born in Elmira, NY in 1931. His parents were Clara Curtis and Donald McLeod. His stepfather whom he was very fond of was Robert (Mac) Diggs. He is predeceased by his sisters, Katherine McLeod, Jane Diggs and a brother, Andrew Diggs.

He is survived by his wife of four years, Ann (Davis) McLeod; his three children: Jennifer McLeod Sleeper (Thomas), George Curtis McLeod, Jr. (Rebecca) and Elizabeth McLeod Bienfang (Matthew); his nine grandchildren; his two brothers: Douglas McLeod and Lawrence Diggs (Lorraine); his step children: Polly Butler and Dale Foley (Jette). He also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews.

Chirp graduated from the Mount Hermon School for boys. He attended Hamilton College for two years. He was then drafted into the Army during the Korean War, where he was stationed in Europe as an interpreter. After serving, Chirp returned to graduate from Hamilton College.

In 1958 Chirp married Beverly Kranz. They lived in Elmira, NY where they brought up their three children. Chirp worked for Curtis Wholesale (a family business) and then he started the GC McLeod Volkswagon/Audi dealership. Upon retirement, he and Beverly moved to Belleair Florida. Beverly passed away in 2006.

In 2017 he married Ann Butler, a very long time friend. They had four happy years together living in Glens Falls, NY.

Special thanks to Michael Butler, his caregivers Liz Henry, Liz Jones and High Peaks Hospice.

Burial and a celebration of his life will take place in Olean, NY in the summer of 2022.

There are no calling hours scheduled.

