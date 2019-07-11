November 29, 1938 — July 7, 2019 QUEENSBURY — George Bradford Roop, 80, of Queensbury, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Geo, as he was affectionately known to so many, was born in Montpelier, Vermont on Nov. 29, 1938 to Harold and Frances (Crane) Roop.
Geo called Queensbury home for much of his life, but he was always proud of his Vermont roots. He was a tough Vermonter through and through. As he famously would say, if it isn’t real Vermont cheddar cheese or real Vermont maple syrup on the table, then you had no class.
Geo graduated from Montpelier High School and went on to earn his Bachelor of Science in business administration from Babson College in Wellesley, Massachusetts in 1965. It was there that he met and married Elizabeth F. Halton. Geo and Bets settled in Queensbury and had three children.
He was a sales executive at IBM for 30 years, until his retirement in the early ‘90s. He was proud of all the local business relationships he fostered throughout his career. Many of these created lifelong friendships.
Geo had many passions. Sports, reading, playing gin, having whities with his chaps and walking in the woods with his dogs were among his favorite activities. He was an avid golfer and platform tennis player for most of his adult life. He enjoyed great success on the volleyball and basketball courts in his early adult life, culminating in many championships with his beloved NAMIC Nets. He was an avid fan of all things Boston, especially the Bruins and Red Sox. His personal hockey career lasted 25 seconds on Round Pond. He retired from the sport after two attempted steps and a broken nose. He was a voracious reader all of his life. George was a true history buff and had an extensive understanding of the Civil War and its many battles.
His love for the Glens Falls Country Club ran deep. He served on the Board of Governors and was the Men’s Tournament Committee chairman for many years. He was in a class by himself when he worked a microphone at any GFCC event. No one was safe from his quick wit.
George had too many friends to name individually, but during his lifetime he made many dear friends, including those in his neighborhood on Moorwood Drive, his IBM colleagues, his golfing partners at the Glens Falls Country Club and his friends from O’Toole’s and Jack’s Restaurant.
George was predeceased by his mother, Frances; father, Harold; and brother, Harry.
He is survived by his sisters, Lucille Roop of Clay and Susan Roop of Montpelier, Vermont; his children, son, Christopher (Bonnie) of Queensbury; daughter, Jennifer (David) Connors of Bethlehem; son, Jonathan of Port Angeles, Washington; and grandchildren, Megan, Chloe, William, Daniel and Jonah.
George’s family would like to extend a special thank you to our dear friend Dr. David Cunningham and Geo’s special friend, Judy Froeschle of Fort Myers, Florida, who both took such good care of him over the years.
Geo’s request was to be cremated and his ashes spread on Camel’s Hump in Vermont.
Geo was truly one of a kind. He will be missed by many.
A celebration of life will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at Glens Falls Country Club.
George was a lifelong animal lover. Donations in his memory may be made to Guiding Eyes for the Blind or SPCA of Upstate New York.
Arrangements are under the care of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury, and those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.
