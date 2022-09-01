July 14, 1941—Aug. 30, 2022

QUEENSBURY — George B. Slywka, 81, passed away after a long illness on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, with loved ones by his side.

Born July 14, 1941, in Dukla, Ukraine he was the son of Gregory and Olga (Masny) Slywka.

George attended the Academy of Aeronautics in East Elmhurst, NY. He owned and operated the Golden Sands, Diamond Cove, and Hillview Cottages for many years, and also worked as a school bus driver for the Queensbury Union Free School District. He married Marie Cichoki on May 29, 1966, in New York City.

George was an avid outdoor enthusiast who also had a passion for classic cars, taxidermy, painting, and wood carving.

George was predeceased by his father, Gregory Slywka.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Marie Slywka; children: Mark (Kathleen), Gregory (Kelly), and Terry Slywka; mother, Olga Masny; grandchildren: Sean, Kevin, Tyler, and Carly Slywka; also, several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Calling hours will take place Saturday, September 3, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A funeral service will immediately follow at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Joseph Busch officiating.

A graveside ceremony will follow the funeral at Evergreen Cemetery, Birch Ave., Lake George, NY 12845.

In loving memory of George, contributions may be made to Save Ukraine via their website www.rsukraine.org.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.