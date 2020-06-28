George B. Carr Sr.
George B. Carr Sr.

Dec. 29, 1930 — June 25, 2020

SARATOGA SPRINGS — George B. Carr Sr., 89, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the Saratoga Hospital.

Born December 29, 1930 in Saratoga Springs, he was the son of the late Earl and Mary Glaydis (Duncan) Carr.

George proudly served his country in the United States Army before returning home to marry the love of his life, Mary “Gert” Wright on October 28, 1951 in Greenwich. They spent 64 years together until her passing on March 6, 2015.

George started as a Fire Warden for New York State and spent 58 years in the Middle Falls Fire Department. He was also a member of the Washington County Fire Police.

In addition to his duties as a fireman, George worked on his family farm, opened his own business canning milk, and driving trucks for Ralph Woodcock + Son in Wilton. He also loved tractors, and owned a John Deere and a Ford.

In addition to his parents and his wife, George is predeceased by a son-in-law Donald Squires, brothers; Ralph and Jim Carr, sister Mary Weber, an infant brother Benjamin Carr, as well as two infant granddaughters.

Left to cherish his memory are his children: George Carr Jr. (Melinda), Betty Squires, Dorothy Parent (Bruce); grandchildren: Justin, Jesse and Jake Carr, Donald (Jennifer), Cristie (Keith), and Jermey Squires (Melissa), Bruce Parent Jr. (Angela), as well as many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call from 12:00-1:30 p.m. on Thursday July 2, 2020 at the family home located at 25 Homestead Rd, Saratoga Springs. Burial will be private at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville. Memorial donations in George’s name can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Northeastern New York, Pine West Plaza, Building 4, Suite 405, Washington Ave, Ext., Albany, NY 12205.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

