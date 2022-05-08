July 10, 1935—May 2, 2022

HUDSON FALLS — George Andrew Barot, Sr., 86, of Hudson Falls, passed away peacefully on May 2, 2022 in the home he and his wife built, after a short, valiant battle with cancer. He was born in Hudson Falls on July 10, 1935 to George Alvin and Lily Ann (Regan) Barot.

George graduated from Hudson Falls High School in 1953. In 1956, he went to work for the state of New York, first in the power plant at Comstock (Great Meadow), then at Wilton Developmental Center. He retired after thirty-seven years only to begin what he called “the best years of my life” delivering meals for Washington County Office for the Aging, He felt great satisfaction that he not only brought “his people” a meal, but also a smile and kind word each day. They touched his heart and he touched theirs. He retired from his second career after twenty-five years of service.

George was a dedicated son, husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, and brother that worked very hard to provide what his family needed. He was our mentor, teacher, family historian, babysitter, and handyman. He had a lifelong passion for cars, especially antique cars, and Chevrolets.

In addition to his parents, George was predeceased by his wife of 61 years, Janice (Cartier) Barot; his youngest child, Brian Barot; his sister, Mary-Kate Reed and her husband, Floyd; and brothers-in-law, Albert Brownell and Chuck Fuller.

He is survived by his children: Valerie (Jeff) Zeno, Vanessa Barot Ross, George (Sue) Barot, and Edward (Lori) Barot; his grandchildren: Jason (Kate) Zeno, Jeffrey (Anna) Zeno, Jamie Zeno-Derway (Joe), Brieanna (Dan) Thompson, George (Ladyne) Barot, III, Christy (Aaron) Coulson, and Jason (Jennifer) Cross; his sisters: Sheila Brownell and Mary Fuller; fourteen great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and siblings-in-law.

Friends may call from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls. A service will follow the calling hours at 7 p.m.

Rite of Committal will be held 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at Moss Street Cemetery in the Town of Kingsbury.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in George’s name to the Washington County Office for the Aging, 383 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828, High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801, or to the Fort Edward Rescue Squad, 75 Schuyler St., Fort Edward, NY 12828.

Online condolences may be made by visiting