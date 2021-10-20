June 30, 1954—Oct. 18, 2021

CAMBRIDGE — George A. Woodworth Jr., 67, of Cambridge, passed away peacefully into the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, October 18, 2021. He was lovingly surrounded by his family following a very brief battle with leukemia.

George was born on June 30, 1954 at Mary McClellan Hospital in Cambridge. He was a graduate of Cambridge Central School, Adirondack Community College and SUNY Buffalo State. He was a longtime employee at Peckham Industries’ William E. Dailey Incorporated where co-workers affectionately knew him as “The Concrete Genius,” “The Institution,” and “The Legend.” Throughout his life, George enjoyed rooting for his favorite sports teams, especially the Cambridge Indians football teams. He loved spending time golfing and hunting. In years past you could find him running field trials with his well-trained Beagles and was an active member at the Pittstown Beagle Club in Shaftsbury, Vermont. Among other talents he was a terrific craftsman and could often be found “puttering” in his custom-built carpentry shop.

George has been described by family, friends, colleagues, and acquaintances as one of the good guys that everyone was truly honored to have known. Above all of this, his greatest pleasures in life came from spending time with his family.

He was not only a loyal husband of thirty years to his wife, Bonnie Woodworth (Watkins), and a dedicated father to his three children, he also was absolutely adored by his ten beautiful grandchildren who will greatly miss their Poppie’s warm and tender hugs. He never hid the pure joy he felt by being with them and he made sure they all knew how much he loved them.

George is survived by his wife, Bonnie L. (Watkins) Woodworth; his children: Josh “Woody” Woodworth and his wife, Stephanie; Katie (Woodworth) Liberatore and her husband, Daniel of Pittsford; Jamie (Woodworth) Hertz and her husband, Brandon of Irondequoit and his ten grandchildren: Nathaniel, Jocelyn, Alexciyah, and Kyia Woodworth, Alexander Liberatore, Ethan and Sophia Belluomo and Jacob, Aubrey, and Lilly Hertz, and his sister, Martha (Woodworth) Bates.

George was preceded in death by his father, George A. Woodworth, Sr., his mother, Helen “Betty” E. (Stafford) Woodworth, and his brother, James H. Woodworth.

To honor of George’s humble nature, a private graveside service will be held for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad, 37 Gilbert St., Cambridge, NY 12816 or the Cambridge Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 554, Cambridge, NY 12816 in honor of George’s family members both past and present who have served as emergency responders.

Arrangements are with the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home in Cambridge.