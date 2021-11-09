 Skip to main content
George A. Richards, Jr.

April 27, 1936—Nov. 5, 2021

MALTA — George A. Richards, Jr., 85, passed away on November 5, 2021. He was born on April 27, 1936, in Rupert, Vermont, the son of the late George A. Richards Sr. and Evelyn Stickle Richards.

He was a driver/trainer at the Saratoga Harness Track, where he also worked maintenance and drove the starting gate for several years.

He is survived by his wife, Vivian Woodard Richards; daughter, Colleen Dillon (Raymond Michael); sons: George A. Richards III (Inga), Charles A. Richards, and daughter-in-law, Debra Richards; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews, and many friends.

He is preceded in death by a son, Raymond D. Richards; his first wife, Priscilla Dunbar Richards; and a sister, Velva Diffee.

A private funeral will be held at the discretion of his family.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to St. Jude’s or the Estherville Animal Shelter in Greenfield, NY, would be appreciated.

