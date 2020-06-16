George A. McFarlane, Jr.

WARRENSBURG — George A. Macfarlane Jr., 57, passed away on Friday afternoon June 12, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital after a short illness.
Born in Niskayuna, George was the son of the late Sylvia (Bradt) Macfarlane and George A. Macfarlane Sr. of Queensbury.
A graduate of Shenendehowa High School, George received his bachelor degree in architecture for Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. A master carpenter, George worked for the W.D. Williams Construction in Cleverdale.
A member of the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Clifton Park, George was an avid New York Yankees and NASCAR fan, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, skiing and his motorcycle. Being a craftsman, he especially enjoyed doing woodworking.
George is survived by his wife of nine years Julia A. (Stone) Macfarlane who he married in 2010; his son Justin Macfarlane of Stillwater; his dad, George A. Macfarlane Sr. of Queensbury; his sisters, Sheri Zappone (James) of Queensbury, Michelle Williams (Wayne) of Cleverdale and Karen Benanti of Brookville, Pennsylvania as well as many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held for George at noon on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 (today) at Hudson View Cemetery, 3 Pine Hill Road, Mechanicville. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. (Please follow COVID-19 guidelines at the cemetery).
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in George’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Disease Association, 4 Pine West Plaza #405, Albany, NY 12205.
To leave a message or a condolence for George’s family please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com.
