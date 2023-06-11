June 22, 1942—May 6, 2023

ARGYLE — Geoffrey “Geoff” Armstrong, 80, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the Glens Falls Hospital surrounded by his loving family and friends.

Born on June 22, 1942, in Liverpool, England during the height of World War II, he was the oldest son of Frederick and Anita (Levene) Armstrong.

Two years later, he would begin his life living in Montreal, Canada with his mother and father.

During his childhood, Geoff played football on a couple of championship teams. Although small in stature, he was known for his ferocious tackling and great team spirit. he was always a winner.

He was also known as the “Professor” for his striking knowledge and intelligence. He was always considered to be openminded, kind and considerate. He was everyone’s best friend.

Geoff attended Maisonneuve School and Rosemount High School in Montreal, Canada. He was a graduate of Sir George Williams University (Concordia University) and McDonald’s College in Montreal.

Geoff spent many years as a middle school teacher in British Columbia and Montreal and was well respected by his students. Many years later, they still kept in touch with him or invited him to their weddings or other events and celebrations.

In later years, he became a business consultant traveling the world over. His favorite place turned out to be Argyle, NY. While his permanent residence was in White Rock, BC, Canada, he spent as much time as possible on his property in Argyle, working alongside the young adults he hired to help him out.

In 1987, he spent the summer working as the Director at the Fort Salem Theater in Salem, NY. Geoff was truly the “renaissance man” if there ever was one. A great person and a good guy, he will be missed.

Left to cherish his memory include his brother, Douglas Armstrong and his wife, Michelle, and his 15 nieces and nephews.

At Geoff’s request, there will be no calling hours.

Instead, there will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, June 25, 2023, at 1 p.m. on Geoff’s property at 19 McEachron Hill Road in Argyle, NY.

Memorial donations can be made to the J.A. Barkley Hose Company #1, PO Box 263, Argyle, NY 12809 and the Argyle Rescue Squad, Inc., 15 Sheridan St., Argyle, NY 12809.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809.