Genevieve L. Shippee

QUEENSBURY — Genevieve L. Shippee, 77, passed away Sunday, March 6, 2022, with loved ones by her side.

Calling hours will take place Saturday, April 9, from noon to 2 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Loren Gage, officiating.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.