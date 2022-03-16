June 23, 1944—March 6, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Genevieve L. Shippee, 77, passed away Sunday, March 6, 2022, with loved ones by her side.

Born June 23, 1944, in Malone, she was the daughter of the late Floyd F. and Ethel M. (Baker) Fairchild.

For many years, Genevieve was a housekeeper at Westmount Nursing Home in Queensbury.

She really enjoyed crocheting, going for walks, watching the birds, spending time with family and friends, camping, trips to Wells, ME, cats, butterflies, and shopping!

In addition to her parents, Genevieve was predeceased by her brother, Gilbert Fairchild, of Brant Lake.

Those left to cherish her memory are children: Nelson B. Shippee, Jr. of Havelock, NC, Tammy L. Ruggiero of Queensbury, and Debbie A. Fairchild-Ramsey of Hudson Falls; grandson, Sean Shippee, USMC, of Iwakuni, Japan; sisters: Agnes C. Benedict of Plattsburgh, and Eleanor Bounds of Rochester; nieces: Diane Beline of Brant Lake, Sandra Fairchild of Malone, Marlene Jandreau, Tammy Ward, and Brenda Ward of Rochester; nephews: Craig Jandreau, Michael Ward, Chris Ward of Rochester, and Timothy and Fal Jandreau of Plattsburgh.

Calling hours will take place Saturday, April 9, 2022 from noon to 2 p.m.at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Loren Gage, officiating.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Baker Funeral Home, Dr. Miles of Glens Falls Hospital and Dr. Roslyn Socolof of the Warren Center.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.