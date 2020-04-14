Sept. 17, 1956 — April 8, 2020
LONG ISLAND — Genevieve (Jenni) Griffin passed away April 8, 2020 from COVID-19. She passed comfortably and peacefully from Earth to heaven in the virtual presence of her daughters and their husbands.
She was born to Liguora and Kenneth Tucker on Sept. 17, 1956 in Long Island, New York. She has two older sisters (Helen and JoAnn) and a big brother (Joe). When she was young, her family moved upstate where she attended St. Michaels Catholic Cchool in South Glens Falls. Jenni married the love of her life, John Griffin, in 1979 and they soon had two daughters. Jenni always threw memorable birthday parties for the girls and insisted on making every birthday cake. She loved decorating, especially for Christmas, and was always re-arranging the furniture. She also loved all sorts of crafting, sewing and making decorations or jewelry.
The family joined Christ Church United Methodist in Glens Falls where they spent most of their weekends.
Jenni also enjoyed comedy and performing. She loved to make people laugh, whether it was at an open mic night or with a joke she'd post to Facebook.
Jenni is survived by her two daughters and their families. Diane lives in Queensbury, New York with her husband, Shawn Patrick. They will expand their family with a baby girl expected this summer. Mary lives in San Rafael, California with her husband, Andy Krone and with their two children, Nadine (age 6) and Cadel (age 3). Jenni is also survived by her three siblings; many nieces, nephews and cousins; as well as a giant circle of friends.
Due to the recent health crisis, no public services will be held at this time. Memorial donations in Jenni's memory can be made to Peconic Bay Medical Center, the hospital that took such compassionate care of Jenni in her last days on Earth, https://pbmcfoundation.thankyou4caring.org.
