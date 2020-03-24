July 14, 1930 — March 22, 2020
NORTH CREEK — Genevieve “Geneva” Elizabeth Warrington Wolfe, 89, a lifelong resident of North Creek, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Elderwood in North Creek.
She was born July 14, 1930 in Igerna, New York, to Howard and Hazel (Pelletier) Warrington. She married William Ellsworth Wolfe on Sept. 15, 1947, together they had three sons, William, David and Garry. She loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren very deeply and always did everything that she could for them. She was also always very devoted to the Sodom Community Church and her family there.
Genevieve was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William; her son, Garry; and her brothers, Douglas, Lawrence and Robert Warrington.
You have free articles remaining.
She is survived by her sons, William Wolfe (Pamela) of Lake Luzerne, David (Gina) of North Creek; and her daughter-in-law, Sherry Wolfe of Lincolnton, North Carolina; her grandchildren, Traci Kingsley of Lake Luzerne, Kara Pataki (Mike) of Stafford, Virginia, Michael Wolfe (Jenn) of South Glens Falls, Ricki Dick (Joe) of Newcomb, Garry Wolfe (Julie) of Johnsburg, Cody Wolfe of Lincolnton, North Carolina and Dylan Wolfe (Natalie) of Lincolnton, North Carolina; her great grandchildren, Austin Washburn and his fiancé Samantha Rogers of North Creek, Nicholas Washburn of Johnsburg, Joseph Dick and his girlfriend Alexis Miller, Harley, Jayden and Jacob Dick all of Newcomb, Sawyer and Jenson Kingsley of Lake Luzerne, William and Michael Pataki of Stafford, Virginia, Bailee and Jordan Wolfe of South Glens Falls and Ava, Marshall and Allena Wolfe all of Lincolnton, North Carolina. She is also survived by her sister, Irma Russell (Robert) of North Creek; her brother, George Warrington of North Creek; her sister-in-law, Joyce Warrington of South Glens Falls; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Special thanks to Austin, Sam and Gina for caring so lovingly for her over the past several years, the three of you went above and beyond to be there for her night and day; to the staff and nurses at Elderwood in North Creek for the past several months; to Dr. Way and Kate Sauer-Jones for all the home visits and care that they have provided over the years.
At Geneva’s request, there are no calling hours scheduled.
A graveside service to celebrate her life will be conducted in Bates Cemetery, Johnsburg in the spring at a time to be announced.
The one thing that is abundantly clear is that she will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure to know her.
Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for an online guestbook and to offer condolences.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.