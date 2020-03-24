Genevieve 'Geneva' Elizabeth Warrington Wolfe

She was born July 14, 1930 in Igerna, New York, to Howard and Hazel (Pelletier) Warrington. She married William Ellsworth Wolfe on Sept. 15, 1947, together they had three sons, William, David and Garry. She loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren very deeply and always did everything that she could for them. She was also always very devoted to the Sodom Community Church and her family there.

She is survived by her sons, William Wolfe (Pamela) of Lake Luzerne, David (Gina) of North Creek; and her daughter-in-law, Sherry Wolfe of Lincolnton, North Carolina; her grandchildren, Traci Kingsley of Lake Luzerne, Kara Pataki (Mike) of Stafford, Virginia, Michael Wolfe (Jenn) of South Glens Falls, Ricki Dick (Joe) of Newcomb, Garry Wolfe (Julie) of Johnsburg, Cody Wolfe of Lincolnton, North Carolina and Dylan Wolfe (Natalie) of Lincolnton, North Carolina; her great grandchildren, Austin Washburn and his fiancé Samantha Rogers of North Creek, Nicholas Washburn of Johnsburg, Joseph Dick and his girlfriend Alexis Miller, Harley, Jayden and Jacob Dick all of Newcomb, Sawyer and Jenson Kingsley of Lake Luzerne, William and Michael Pataki of Stafford, Virginia, Bailee and Jordan Wolfe of South Glens Falls and Ava, Marshall and Allena Wolfe all of Lincolnton, North Carolina. She is also survived by her sister, Irma Russell (Robert) of North Creek; her brother, George Warrington of North Creek; her sister-in-law, Joyce Warrington of South Glens Falls; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.