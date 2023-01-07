May 19, 1927—Jan. 4, 2023

TICONDEROGA — Genevieve Alfonsine (Pozzouli) Smith Merriam, went to be with her Lord and Savior at 95 years of age, surrounded by her loving family, on Jan. 4, 2023, at Elderwood Nursing Home in Ticonderoga, NY.

Alfonsine, or Genevieve as many of her friends knew her after a teacher “changed” her name, was born in Ticonderoga, May 19, 1927, the daughter of Alfonso and Michelina (Stellato) Pozzouli. She was predeceased by both parents; and her husband Robert F. Smith in 1975; her siblings: Josephine, Guy/Dan, Nicholas, Bridget, Janette, Christian, Mary; and her niece, JoAnn (Tobin) Rafferty who when young was brought up by Grandmother Michelina and who was like a sister to Gen and the other siblings. Genevieve was also predeceased by her second husband Charles Merriam in 1992, and also a very special friend, James St. Pierre.

Gen was sadly predeceased by one son, Timothy Roy Smith, who died Dec. 29, 2022, less than a week before his mother’s death.

Genevieve is survived by two sons: Terence Smith (Courtnay “Chris” Morton), and Tracy Smith (Denise Forgette); one daughter, Theresa (Smith) Sharkey (James Sharkey); and two grandchildren: Jennifer (Smith) Cullingford and Alexandra (Smith) Blanchard; and many wonderful nieces and nephews.

Gen attended Ticonderoga High School and lived in Ticonderoga most of her life.

Gen was so very proud of her Italian heritage — a real spaghetti dinner was always a treat for her family. The family get-togethers at Gen’s house, which included Grandma Pozzouli and Grandma Smith, uncles (like Jimmy Zambardino), and cousins, of course, were the very best fun for all.

She was a friend to everyone. She traveled many miles with her husband Bob as Treasurer for Boy Scout Troop 71, along with Bob’s cousin Gusher Smith, for various meetings and adventures for the Scouts. She loved traveling to casinos, playing bingo, taking cruise line trips, and visiting family all over the United States. She was always on the “go.” Gen could always be counted on to be by the side of family during hardships and illnesses.

Gen worked as a waitress at local restaurants, and was also well known because of her many years working at the Ticonderoga High School cafeteria.

She was a devout St. Mary’s parishioner and a member of Ticonderoga’s St. Mary’s Catholic Daughters #794.

The family wishes to thank Ticonderoga’s Elderwood Nursing Home for their compassionate care of our mother. Gen felt at home with the staff and was so pleased with the friendliness of the people taking such good care of her. It warmed our hearts.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Ticonderoga.

The Rite of Committal, alongside her husband Robert, will be held at a later date in the spring at Valley View Cemetery, Ticonderoga, NY, at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcox and Regan Funeral Home, Ticonderoga, NY. To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com.