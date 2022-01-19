Geneva (Pat) Burke

Nov. 5, 1926 - Jan. 12, 2022

SARATOGA SPRINGS - Geneva (Pat) Burke, 95, born in the Town of Northumberland, NY on November 5, 1926, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, surrounded by her family at Wesley Health Care Center in Saratoga Springs, NY. She was a long-time resident of Schuylerville, NY and the daughter of the late Harold Newcomb Garnsey and Emma LaPierre Garnsey of Schuylerville.

Pat married Colon J. Burke of Salem, NY and eventually built their home on Burgoyne St. in Schuylerville. She was employed and retired from Sherwood Medical Industries in Argyle, NY. Pat took a special interest in antiques, refinishing and refurbishing old wooden furniture, chairs were her specialty. She was expert in the art of cane, rush, and splint seat replacement, as well as Shaker tape. Pat taught cane and rush seat replacement in Adult Education Classes for several years. She loved frequenting auctions and antique shops and loved life, and her grandchildren.

Pat is survived by her daughter, Jo Ann Clute, son-in-law, Charles, and two granddaughters, Ashleigh and Taylor Clute. She is also survived by several very dear nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

She was predeceased by her brothers: Robert (Bob) Garnsey (Marjorie), Raymond (Bum) Garnsey (Marilyn); sisters: Evelyn (Tuckey) Brophy, Hazel Gagne (Joseph); and son: Richard Burke.

A very special thank you goes out to the Wesley 2 Victoria staff for taking such good care of her the last 4+ years. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, The Wesley Foundation, or The Saratoga Community Hospice.

There will be no calling hours.

A private graveside service will take place in the Spring 2022 in Prospect Hill Cemetery, Schuylerville, NY.

Arrangements are under the direction of Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville, NY.

Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.