Oct. 26, 1958—Nov. 21, 2022

GLENS FALLS — Geneva (Folmsbee) Finigan, 64, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her beautiful home on Nov. 21, 2022, after a recurring battle with breast cancer, with her loving family at her side. Born in Schaghticoke on Oct. 26, 1958, she was the youngest daughter of the late Everett “Sonny” and Joan (Wixted) Folmsbee.

Geneva was an amazingly strong, passionate and caring woman, mom, sister and friend to so many. Her spirit was defined by her heart, her positive energy, never-ending kindness, and selfless care for others. Her love, light and laughter inspired everyone around her.

Her career was a reflection of her view on life — where she always tried to give, as much as she received. Most recently, Geneva was grateful to work for the family of Ross Chevrolet, where she was blessed with so much more than her employment, including care and lasting friendships.

Geneva built a life in service to others. She was a faithful volunteer to the local Meals on Wheels Program in Stillwater, as well as providing rides and supportive care for cancer patients in need. For several years she enriched the lives of youth, helping them realize their fullest potential at BOCES, and lifting up those in need through her work at Captain Community Human Services. Her strength and fortitude also shined brightly though her work in Eldercare. She truly loved helping others, and just simply being with people. While living in Stillwater, she was also a member of the beautification committee.

In her personal time, Geneva always felt most at peace when she was able to soak up the sun — whether at the lake, on a boat, or with her feet in the sand at a beach with friends and family.

Survivors include her son, Robert Edward and wife Erica Finigan; daughter, Mary Elizabeth Finigan and husband Robert Neill; her children’s father and former husband Robert Finigan, Sr.; her beloved canine companion, Golden Retriever “Finn;” siblings: Susan (Keith) Kussius, Bonnie (Dave) McClements, Beth (John) Sheehan; sisters-in-law: Bianca Folmsbee and Cindy Attanasio; and all of her loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers: Scott and Everett “Butch” Folmsbee.

Geneva was truly as unique as her name. Her family would like to thank all of her family and friends both in Stillwater and Glens Falls, for the companionship given to her through the best times of her life. We forever carry you in our hearts.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., at the American Legion Post 490, 1 American Legion Rd., Stillwater, NY 12170.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Look Good Feel Better Foundation via their website, under “Team Geneva,” in loving memory of Geneva F. Finigan.

To leave condolences or for directions visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com.