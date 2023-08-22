WHITEHALL—Longtime Corrections Administrator Gene McKenna passed away peacefully at home Wednesday Aug. 16, 2023. Captain McKenna started his Law Enforcement career with the NYC Department of Corrections at Rikers Island and then moved north in 1986 and began employment with the Whitehall Police Department. He also worked for his friend Bob Banks.

In 2003 Gene transferred to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Division moving through the ranks and being appointed Corrections Administrator/Captain in 2009, the rank he held until his death. The role as the Administrator of the jail comes with much responsibility, which the Captain handled with ease, relying on his many years of experience and calm demeanor.

Gene leaves behind his wife of 33 years, Toni, who also works in the jail as a Food Services Supervisor in the kitchen. He was predeceased by an infant daughter Maureen, as well as his parents: Eugene C. and Maureen (Murphy) McKenna, and one sister Geraldine McKenna.

He is survived by his stepmother, Gertrude McKenna, as well as in-laws; Calle (Frank) Donovan, Lee (James) Shattuck, Karen (Tim) Rooker and Richard (Tammy) Monty; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He also leaves his many friends at the Whitehall Elks Lodge, a place he was proud to be a member, the entire family at the Sheriff department, and a love for dogs that included his faithful companions, Brennen and Bailey. He was also proud to be a lifelong member of the NRA, an avid hunter, and member of the Dresden Hunting Club.

Family and friends may call hour from 3 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21 at the Whitehall High School Auditorium. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11 a.m., on Tuesday Aug. 22 at the Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church in Whitehall, with Rev. Zachariah Chichester officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenmount Cemetery.

Whitehall Elks 1491 will conduct a Lodge of Sorrow at 6:45 p.m. at the Whitehall High School Auditorium.

Gene’s arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY 12887

Help us say goodbye to our Irish friend, and thank him for years of dedicated service.

Online condolences may be made at www. jillsonfuneralhome.com