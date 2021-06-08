Jan. 17, 1935—June 3, 2021

HUDSON FALLS — Gene F. Kill, Sr., 86, a lifelong resident of Hudson Falls, passed away on June 3, 2021, at his home, with his family by his side.

Born on January 17, 1935, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Clyde and Lillian (Devoe) Kill.

Gene was a graduate of Hudson Falls High School.

In 1952, Gene married Joan Rayno at St. Paul’s Church in Hudson Falls.

He started his working career at Sandy Hill Corp. in Hudson Falls as a machinist. In 1959, he obtained employment at Local 773 in South Glens Falls, as a pipefitter, where he worked for about 40 years until his retirement.

Gene enjoyed deer hunting throughout the Adirondacks, fishing with his family and gardening around the house. In his younger years, Gene loved riding motorcycles. There were many memorable moments made at gatherings in the kitchen, where Gene could be found with a coffee cup in hand and a pile of scratch off lottery tickets. He was always up for a card game and comradery with “the guys”. Most importantly, Gene treasured spending time with his family.