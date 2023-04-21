Aug. 25, 1947—April 14, 2023

CHESTERTOWN — Geary A. Walpole, 75, son of the late Harry and Marian (Christ) Walpole, of Chestertown, NY passed away unexpectedly at his home on April 14, 2023.

Geary came into this world on Aug. 25, 1947 in Teaneck, NJ. He was just five years old when his dad would bring him up to his beloved Lake George which created a forever love of the area.

He graduated from Leonia High School and immediately entered the United States Navy where he proudly served his country in the Vietnam War. Geary was an aircraft mechanic aboard The FDR, America, Forrestal and Saratoga.

After honorable discharge Geary came back home and started his family.

Geary worked in the automation manufacturing industry starting in the machine shop and moving up to sales for many different companies, retiring from Kinesy’s Automation.

In 1998, Geary and his brother Phil purchased a vacation home in Bolton Landing. This provided a space for his family to enjoy the lake he loved so much. Geary’s dream of living here full time was fulfilled when he purchased his Chestertown home in 2010.

Geary’s favorite activity was fishing with his best buddy, Al Bammert, on Lake George. He is very proud of accomplishing his goal of catching every species that exist in the lake. He was a member of the VFW in Warrensburg, spending a couple of years as the Quartermaster. He was also a member of St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church.

Besides his parents, Geary is predeceased by his sister, Kathy Stevens and his ex-wife, Bette Walpole.

Surviving Geary are his children: Brian (Mary) Walpole of Haddon Township, NJ, Karin (Darrel) Kasper of Rockaway, NJ and Cheryl (Vidya) Tiku of Austin, TX; brothers: Phil (Laraine) Walpole of TN and Harry Walpole of FL; brother-in-law, Ken Stevens of Bogoata, NJ; grandchildren: Joshua Walpole, Abigail Walpole and Frank Kasper; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Donations in in Geary’s memory can be made to Warrensburg VFW, 3754 Main St., #1, Warrensburg, NY 12885 and St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church, 3802 Main St., Warrensburg, NY 12885.

Friends may call on Geary’s family from 3 p.m.–5 p.m., Friday, April 21, 2023, at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 22, 2023 at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church, 3802 Main St., Warrensburg.

Burial will follow in St. Cecilia’s Cemetery, Hudson St., Warrensburg, NY.

