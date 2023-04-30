Nov. 17, 1932—Nov. 29, 2022

Please join us as we celebrate the life of our beloved Gaynelle Jenkins Goddard Moore.

She had a zest for life that was shared with everyone she knew.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday May 13, 2023 at the Morningside Cemetery on Main Street in Hartford.

A Celebration of Life will follow from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Elks Lodge at 32 Cronin Road in Queensbury. Lunch and a cash bar will be provided.