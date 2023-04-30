Nov. 17, 1932—Nov. 29, 2022
Please join us as we celebrate the life of our beloved Gaynelle Jenkins Goddard Moore.
She had a zest for life that was shared with everyone she knew.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday May 13, 2023 at the Morningside Cemetery on Main Street in Hartford.
A Celebration of Life will follow from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Elks Lodge at 32 Cronin Road in Queensbury. Lunch and a cash bar will be provided.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.