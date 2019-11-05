Aug. 18, 1952 — Nov. 03, 2019 FORT ANN — Gayle Anne (Lundy) Hall, 67, of Fort Ann, passed away Sunday, Nov. 03, 2019 in the Charles R. Wood Cancer Center, with her family members present. She was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma in 2006 and fought a courageous 13 year battle.
Gayle was born on Aug. 18, 1952 in Mary McClellan Hospital, Cambridge. She was the daughter of Malcolm R. Lundy (deceased) and Marion N. (Reid) Lundy.
Gayle graduated from Hartford Central School and was a graduate of Adirondack Community College. For many years, Gayle was employed as a medical assistant and then as the office manager for the medical practice of Cunningham, Spitzer and Villajuan. Gayle was the president and CEO of BRI-Care, Inc., a health insurance consulting company, medical billing and medical coding training company. She retired from Glens Falls Hospital, where she served in the compliance department. Gayle was active in municipal government serving as a councilwoman on the Fort Ann Town Board for 12 years and as Town Supervisor for four years. While serving on the Washington County Board of Supervisors, she served as the county budget officer.
Her willingness to serve was demonstrated by her years of volunteer service. She served for many years as treasurer for the Washington County Republican Committee, president of the Adirondack Chapter of Professional Coders, past president of the Fort Ann Rotary Club, which she proudly endeared as her extended family, and numerous other charitable causes.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Samuel J. Hall; son, Brian J. Hall; grandson, Stanley C. Hall and his mother, Theresa Konicki Hall; brother, William Lundy and his wife, Regina; sister, Kendra Hamilton and husband, Steve; sister, Karen Liebig and husband, Robert; brothers-in-law, Stephen Montgomery and Daniel Hall and wife, Kathy; mother-in-law, Barabara Hall; nephews and spouses, Eric Chapin and Caroline, Russell and Alissa Lundy, Reid and Brianna Lundy, David and Katie Montgomery; nephews, Mark Montgomery, Patrick Lundy, Scott Hamilton, Robert Chapin and Andrew Chapin; nephew and fiancee, Malcom Lundy and Tori Budnik; nieces and spouses, Bethany Linde and Peter, Mallory Chilton and Reeve, and Leslie Campos and Lidio; and niece and fiance, Rachel Liebig and Jeffery Hoessle.
In addition, Gayle has numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and great-nieces and nephews.
Predeceased by father, Malcom R. Lundy; sister, Janis S. ( Lundy) Montgomery; Kathleen M. (Lundy) Chapin and husband, Daniel Chapin; grandparents, Robert and Ethel Reid and George and Irene Lundy; brother-in-law, Timothy Hall
Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Mason Funeral Home, 18 George St., Fort Ann.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at the West Fort Ann Methodist Church, 1011 Copeland Pond Road, Fort Ann.
Interment for family will be at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.
In lieu of flowers, Gayle has requested that donations be made to the Uniquely You Boutique Salon, checks made payable to The Image Fund. Mail to: C.R. Wood Cancer Center, Glens Falls Hospital, 102 Park St., Glens Falls, NY 12801; or Fort Ann Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 237, Fort Ann, NY 12827.
A thank you to all the medical professionals, friends and family who have helped Gayle in her 13 year journey will be published in the future.
