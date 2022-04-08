CORINTH—Gaye Anne Lescault, age 71, passed away surrounded by love. Gaye Anne was born in Corinth and is a 1969 graduate of Corinth Central School. After graduation she and her husband Eloi started a family. Gaye stayed home and raised her children; she was a homemaker and she babysat for local families. Gaye’s house was never empty, and she had plenty of love for all but most of all her children, who were the center of her universe.

Gaye rarely missed an event that her children were involved in from Girls Scout cookie sales, International dinners, basketball games, hockey and little league games just to mention a few. She could be found in the stands with her rollers in her hair and a notebook in her hand tracking her kids’ stats.

Gaye served on the Corinth Little League Board and was a volunteer in the concession stand where she and Jan Briner could be found most nights and weekends together all summer long. She was a Corinth Youth Hockey coach. Gaye enjoyed gardening, reading, and she loved to bowl with her dear friend Sue and play Bingo with her sister Faith. She was a member of the Knights of Columbus (lady of the knights) and she also volunteered her time on the Operation Joy Committee alongside Mrs. Welch.

Gaye loved country music and instilled this love in her children, her main man was Alan Jackson, but back in the day on her old console she would play her eight track cassettes which included artists like Roy Orbison, Patsy Cline, George Jones, Meryl Haggard and Donna Summer to mention a few. She also loved to dance and at many a party her and Eloi would give it a whirl around the house.

When her children were grown, she started a career at the Corinth Central High School as a Secretary and she went on to retire from there in 2016. She loved her job and the friends she made at school.

After retirement she became the neighborhood Uber driver, taking family and friends to all their medical appointments and running them down to Stewarts for a cup of coffee. Man, she loved her Stewarts coffee. She also enjoyed The Golf, Pony races and watching sappy movies on the Hallmark channel.

Gaye loved spending time with her best friend Diana Buehler. The two of them loved to chit chat and garden together and just enjoyed their girl time together.

If you knew Gaye, you loved her, she had the kindest heart and a gentle smile, and she would give you the shirt off her back and the last buck out of her pocket. She will be greatly missed.

Gaye will be greeted in Heaven by her parents, Louis and Helen Woodcock of Corinth; her brother, Joseph Woodcock of Corinth; her nephew, Scott Woodcock of Corinth; her special boy, Robert “Bobby” Buehler of Corinth and her niece Kimmy Lescault.

She leaves behind her three children: Angelique Emery (Mark) of Saratoga Springs, OJ Lescault (Melissa) of Burnt Hills, and Albert Lescault (Heidi) of Saratoga Springs; and her favorite son-in-law, Michael James Emery; her beloved grandchildren: Colin Antoine, Bryce Gervais, Mary Katherine Anne, Brooke Angelique, Margaret Jane and Wyatt Thomas. Gaye also leaves behind her second family that she adored; the Buehlers, Michael, Diana, Lizzy, Steve, Addy and Clare, Anne Marie, Patty and Roberta. Her beautiful goddaughter, Carly Ruth Marie. She is also survived by her loving sisters: Lois (Lou) Pasquarell of Troy and Faith Woodcock of Corinth; and her sister-in-law Sue Woodcock. She leaves behind several nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.

Friends may call from 2:00-5:00 p.m., Sunday, April 10, 2022 at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.

The funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Monday, April 11, 2022 at Holy Mother and Child Parish, 405 Palmer Ave., Corinth with Rev. Simon Udemgba, officiating.

We ask that you make donation to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in the name of Robert “Bobby” Buehler. Our mothers love language was the gift of time so our wish is that you spend as much time as you can with those you love. Over the past two weeks our mother was given this gift by so many that loved her.

Special thanks to Dr Catherine Dawson and the beautiful nurses on D-1 and D-2 we can never thank you enough for your kindness and compassion. To our cousin Monique who spent countless hours with our mother and Hunter her nephew who has the most amazing heart.