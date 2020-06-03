× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

June 3, 1938 — May 24, 2020

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Gary W. Wood, 81, crossed the finish line and saw the win light one last time on May 24, 2020. Born in Corinth, on June 3, 1938, Gary was the son of the late Ray H. Wood and Alice C. (Scott) Sutliff. He graduated from Galway High School in 1957 and served in the U.S. Army from 1961-1963.

Gary was a good, kind, hardworking man who turned his life’s passions of cars and music into careers. A mechanical genius, Gary tinkered with cars in his youth. His skill and tireless work ethic drove him to build and race cars for over twenty years locally and nationally. Gary is most known for Tons A Fun, the Pontiac station wagon that led him to national prominence on the NHRA circuit.

In the ‘70s, Gary owned and operated a Sunoco service station in Wilton, where he built race cars for himself and others. In the ‘80s, his love of doo-wop music and a stellar record collection led to a new career buying and selling records until he retired in 2018.