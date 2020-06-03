Gary W. Wood
June 3, 1938 — May 24, 2020

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Gary W. Wood, 81, crossed the finish line and saw the win light one last time on May 24, 2020. Born in Corinth, on June 3, 1938, Gary was the son of the late Ray H. Wood and Alice C. (Scott) Sutliff. He graduated from Galway High School in 1957 and served in the U.S. Army from 1961-1963.

Gary was a good, kind, hardworking man who turned his life’s passions of cars and music into careers. A mechanical genius, Gary tinkered with cars in his youth. His skill and tireless work ethic drove him to build and race cars for over twenty years locally and nationally. Gary is most known for Tons A Fun, the Pontiac station wagon that led him to national prominence on the NHRA circuit.

In the ‘70s, Gary owned and operated a Sunoco service station in Wilton, where he built race cars for himself and others. In the ‘80s, his love of doo-wop music and a stellar record collection led to a new career buying and selling records until he retired in 2018.

Gary was a proud dad and grandpa. He was goofy and told the best grandpa jokes. He loved his granddaughters with his whole heart and left scooter tracks in the grass at every game and meet. He bragged about them every chance he got — they were the best at everything. He loved breakfasts at the White House and loved the staff even more. He sacrificed a lot to help his family succeed. He loved road trips, numbers, garage sales, hard ice cream, amusement parks, Christmas, birthdays, and countless little things that make life grand. He will be greatly missed.

Gary is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Wood Duchaussee, of Saratoga Springs, and his granddaughters, Gabrielle, Madeleine, and Genevieve Duchaussee; his son, Brian Wood, of Wilton and his nephew, Edwin Thompson III and family. Gary is predeceased by his parents, brother, Norman Wood and sister, Beverly Thompson (Edwin II).

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private ceremony was held at East Galway Cemetery. A celebration of Gary’s life will take place at a later time. Donations in Gary’s name may be made to the Women’s Sports Foundation. Condolences are welcomed at www.mevecfuneralhome.com.

