Oct. 28, 1939—Dec. 13, 2022

CORINTH — Gary W. Carter, 83, of County Route 24, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022 at his home with his loving family by his side.

Born on Oct. 28, 1939 in Rochester, he was the son of the late Nick and Madeline (Hough) Carter.

Gary graduated from Germantown High School in 1957.

He married Jeannie C. Clothier on Nov. 23, 1990 in Corinth and the couple resided in Corinth for many years. She passed away June 20, 2021 following 30 years of marriage.

Gary was employed as a computer programmer for many years at Tribune Media Services and in the fall he also worked at McWhorters Apple Orchard in Argyle for several years. Gary also served as Justice of the Peace for 24 years in Newcomb.

He was a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church of Corinth for many years.

Gary enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping and playing ice hockey, which he played until he was 80 years old.

Besides his wife and his parents, he was also predeceased by one sister, Betty Edinger.

Survivors include five children: Melanie George (Kevin) of Argyle, Gary M. Carter (Donna) of Hayes, VA, Stephanie Yeager of Deltona, FL, Stephen Carter (Cyndi) of Arrington, TN, and Bethanie L. Tucker (James) of South Glens Falls; one brother, Ronald Carter (Ellie) of Fern Park, FL; four stepchildren: Kiersten Peterson (Paul) of Whitman, MA, Gretchen Morganstern (Thomas) of Corinth, Rachel McDermott (Travis) of Galway, and Nicholas Kopp of Schuylerville; 10 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.

A Celebration of Gary’s life will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 at the First Presbyterian Church, 203 Palmer Ave., Corinth with the Rev. Andy Wood, officiating.

Burial will be in the Spring at Corinth Rural Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank all of his friends for their love and support and a special thanks to James Tucker.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to the Corinth Food Pantry, 6 Fourth St., Corinth, NY 12822.