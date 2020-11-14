Dec. 2, 1942—Nov. 4, 2020

GLENS FALLS—Gary Thomas Mock, 77, a loving husband, father and grandfather, of Third Street, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020, just one day after his 57th wedding anniversary with his wife Marjorie.

Born December 2, 1942, he was the son of the late Meredith and Rena (Stevers) Mock.

Gary graduated from Glens Falls High School in 1960 and went on to earn his Associate degree from Paul Smith’s College in 1962.

He then went on to marry Marjorie Jane Porter in Christ Church United Methodist on November 3, 1963.

Gary worked for his parent’s restaurant, Mert’s Restaurant, Hercules, Pearl’s Department Store, Pepsi, and then retired from Hannaford on Quaker Road after working for the company for 24 years.

Some of Gary’s enjoyments in life included gardening and camping with his wife. They enjoyed traveling in their RV. Then they had a permanent trailer in Warrensburg Trailer Park for several years. He was also known for his “Mock’s Marvelous Pickles”, toffee, coffeecake, and “Mocks Peanut Butter Cups”.