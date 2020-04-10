March 3, 1941 — April 7, 2020
QUEENSBURY – Gary T. Slattery, Sr., 79, of Queensbury, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at his residence in Queensbury.
Born March 3, 1941 in Westport, he was the son of the late John Raymond and Dorothy (Rice) Slattery.
Gary was proud to serve his country with the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War before being honorably discharged in 1967.
He was a graduate of Mineville High School in 1959 and then went on to attend Siena College.
In 2006, he retired from the Glens Falls Post Office after many years of dedicated employment.
Gary was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He was proud of all his children and grandchildren’s accomplishments and his grandsons were the light of his life. Gary would always call upon his son-in-law, Al, lovingly known as the “main man”, for any of his needs. He also enjoyed watching and attending sporting events and going to the Casino
In addition to his parents, his brothers, Paul and Jack Slattery and his father-in-law, Rufus Yelle, predeceased him.
Survivors include his loving wife of 52 years, Nancy Slattery; his son, Gary (Tawn) Slattery, Jr., his daughter, Donna (Al) Green, all of Queensbury and his grandsons, Joseph Slattery of Hudson Falls and David (Meghan) Slattery, of Syracuse. He is also survived by his brothers, Dale Slattery, of Queensbury, Mark Slattery, of Moriah, Peter Slattery, of West Sand Lake and Jimmy Slattery, of Moriah; his sister, Anne Slattery, of Plattsburgh, many in laws, nieces, nephews and cousins and his mother-in-law, Josephine Yelle, of Witherbee.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at a date and time to be announced at Our Lady of the Annunciation Church in Queensbury.
Burial will be in the family plot in Port Henry at a later date.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Mason, Dr. Petracca and his nurse Peggy for all the care and compassion shown to Gary during this difficult time.
Donations in Gary’s memory may be made to the CR Wood Cancer Center, 102 Park St., Glens Falls, NY 12801 or High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.
Arrangements are under the care of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury and those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.