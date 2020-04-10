× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

March 3, 1941 — April 7, 2020

QUEENSBURY – Gary T. Slattery, Sr., 79, of Queensbury, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at his residence in Queensbury.

Born March 3, 1941 in Westport, he was the son of the late John Raymond and Dorothy (Rice) Slattery.

Gary was proud to serve his country with the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War before being honorably discharged in 1967.

He was a graduate of Mineville High School in 1959 and then went on to attend Siena College.

In 2006, he retired from the Glens Falls Post Office after many years of dedicated employment.

Gary was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He was proud of all his children and grandchildren’s accomplishments and his grandsons were the light of his life. Gary would always call upon his son-in-law, Al, lovingly known as the “main man”, for any of his needs. He also enjoyed watching and attending sporting events and going to the Casino

In addition to his parents, his brothers, Paul and Jack Slattery and his father-in-law, Rufus Yelle, predeceased him.