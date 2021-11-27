May 2, 1950—Nov. 23, 2021

CORINTH — The love of my life, Gary Roger Williams, 71, of Rt. 9N, passed into the arms of the Lord on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 at Saratoga Hospital from cancer which he fought hard until the very end.

Born on May 2, 1950 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Lawrence and Madeline (Hull) Williams.

He graduated from Corinth High School in 1970.

Gary married Patricia Tubbs on August 22, 1982 in Corinth and the couple has resided in Corinth for many years.

He was employed as the manager at the Grand Union Grocery Store in Corinth for many years. He also was a former member of the Corinth Vol. Fire Department and of the Hadley VFW.

Gary enjoyed going to the racino, playing cards with his friends and especially loved spending time with his family.

Besides his parents, he was also predeceased by one son, Frankie Pekar, one brother and three sisters.

Besides his loving wife, Patricia of Corinth; he is also survived by four children: Phillip Pekar of Queensbury, Melanie Locke of Hadley, Apryl Tortorice of Hadley and Racheal Boisvert (JT Bovee) of Corinth; his beloved grandchildren: Zachary Locke, Samantha Dunkley, Sarah Jean Dunkley, Isaiah Adams, Jaden Adams and Phoenix Bovee; his son-in-law, Jim Boisvert; his sister, Brenda Faulkenbury of Corinth; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and his special fur babies: Molly, Artemis, Butterfly and Strawberry.

A Celebration of Gary’s Life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021 at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.

Burial will be at Corinth Rural Cemetery.

Friends may call from Noon to 1:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, prior to the service.

The family wishes thank Gary’s friends, Darrick and Barb Baker, who were there to support and cheer him on, Frank Cottone for being there for him and we would like to thank everyone for all their prayers.