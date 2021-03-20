June 11, 1956—Mar. 18, 2021

CORINTH- Gary Q. Straight, 64, a longtime resident of Corinth, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021 following a short illness. Born on June 11, 1956 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Quentin, Jr. and Helen (Tromblee) Straight.

Gary graduated from Corinth High School in 1975.

He was employed for many years at the International Paper Co. in Corinth as the manager of the maintenance department and then worked at Rozell Industries in Queensbury as a millwright for several years and most recently worked at Corinth Central School as a bus driver and in the grounds department.

Gary coached little league in Lake Luzerne for several years. He was a former member of the Corinth Knights of Columbus, and was a Boy Scout Troop leader in Lake Luzerne for five years.

He enjoyed hunting and was a member of the S & L Hunting Club in Stony Creek, serving as the cook for many years. He also enjoyed cooking, gardening, canning, and especially enjoyed spending time with his family.

Besides his parents, he was also predeceased by two brothers, Brian and Richard Straight.