Oct. 18, 1963—Aug. 31, 2021
GLENS FALLS — Gary Philip Pecor, 57, of Glens Falls, passed away on August 31, 2021, due to a motorcycle accident.
Born on October 18, 1963, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Donald and Wilma “Billie Ann” (Hall) Pecor.
Gary was of the Methodist faith. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1982 and served his country for several years. Upon returning home from the military, he became a carpenter by trade. Gary could build anything.
Gary enjoyed playing golf with his brother and loved watching NASCAR.
In addition to his parents, Gary was predeceased by his brother, Donald “Skip” Pecor and his sister, Karen (Pecor) Gorton.
Survivors include his son, Jacob Pecor of FL; and his daughters: Keisha Pecor, also of FL and Xander Lebrun of Hudson Falls; his sisters: Linda Alakiwskina of Corinth and Cheryl (Pecor) Lemery of VA; his brothers: Randy Pecor and his wife, Sheila of Hudson Falls and Chris McLaren and his mother, Linda McLaren of Lake Luzerne; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
There will be no calling hours.
A celebration of Gary’s life will be announced at a later date.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www. carletonfuneralhome.net.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.