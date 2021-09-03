Oct. 18, 1963—Aug. 31, 2021

GLENS FALLS — Gary Philip Pecor, 57, of Glens Falls, passed away on August 31, 2021, due to a motorcycle accident.

Born on October 18, 1963, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Donald and Wilma “Billie Ann” (Hall) Pecor.

Gary was of the Methodist faith. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1982 and served his country for several years. Upon returning home from the military, he became a carpenter by trade. Gary could build anything.

Gary enjoyed playing golf with his brother and loved watching NASCAR.

In addition to his parents, Gary was predeceased by his brother, Donald “Skip” Pecor and his sister, Karen (Pecor) Gorton.

Survivors include his son, Jacob Pecor of FL; and his daughters: Keisha Pecor, also of FL and Xander Lebrun of Hudson Falls; his sisters: Linda Alakiwskina of Corinth and Cheryl (Pecor) Lemery of VA; his brothers: Randy Pecor and his wife, Sheila of Hudson Falls and Chris McLaren and his mother, Linda McLaren of Lake Luzerne; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

There will be no calling hours.

A celebration of Gary’s life will be announced at a later date.

