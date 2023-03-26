Gary Paul Sutliff

1944 - 2023

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Gary Paul Sutliff, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at Timberlyn Heights Rehab Center in Great Barrington, MA at the age of 78.

Born in 1944 at Fort Edward, NY, he was the son of Fred and Dorothy (Bishop) Sutliff of West Hebron, NY.

He attended Washington Academy in Salem and then enlisted in the U.S. Navy, receiving an honorable discharge in 1969.

After leaving his hometown, Gary resided in Rhode Island and Connecticut working on various farms. He moved back to New York in 2008 to be closer to his family.

Gary enjoyed watching football and baseball; especially the Yankees and Giants. He was a member of the Eagles Club of South Glens Falls where he played the pull tabs and was always lucky at them.

He was predeceased by his parents, grandparents and a brothers: Emerson Sutliff of MO and Roger Sutliff of Troy, NY.

Survivors include his sister and caregiver Dorothy "Dottie" (Sutliff) Waite of South Glens Falls; sons: Terry (Hollie) Sutliff; and granddaughter, Mary Jane Sutliff of West Hebron, NY and Shawn (Jennifer) Sutliff of Sierra Vista, AZ; and grandchildren: Nicholas, Kaitlyn, and Brooklyn Sutliff; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A committal service with military honors will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Saratoga National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (www.stjude.org) or to the West Glens Falls VFW, 32 Luzerne Road, Queensbury, NY 12804.

The family would like express their appreciation to Allison Connelly, who was a great friend to Dottie and Gary, for all of her help.

Arrangements are by Glenn Ward, Funeral Director at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Albany, NY 12205.