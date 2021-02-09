Nov. 24, 1960—Feb. 5, 2021
HUDSON FALLS—Gary Paul Hathaway, Sr., 60, passed away on Friday, February 5, 2021, at Glens Falls Hospital. Born on November 24, 1960, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Kenneth and Joan (Whipple) Hathaway.
For many years, Gary worked for Washington County in Fort Edward as a janitor.
On June 27, 1981, Gary married Karen Williams in Fort Edward.
Gary enjoyed camping, fishing, watching his TV shows, making bonfires, picking on his nieces and nephews, loved his dog Minnie, asking “Are you playing for Glens Falls?” when you are playing on your phone. He loved his family and called his grandchildren, “Boss, Pumpkin, My Girl and My Boy”.
In addition to his parents, Gary was predeceased by his nephew, Jeremy McFadden; his sister-in-law, Lorraine Hammond; and many aunts and uncles.
Left to cherish his memory include his wife of 39 years, Karen; his two children: Jamie Hathaway, Gary Hathaway, Jr. and his wife, Chrissy; his five grandchildren: Albert Perry, Jr., Britney Perry, Lily Hathaway, Claire Hathaway and Tiler Cook; his siblings: Jerry Hathaway and his wife, Sharron of Hudson Falls, Tim Hathaway and his wife, Beth of Hudson Falls, Linda Hawkesworth of FL, Noreen Russo of Queensbury, Gladys Reed and her husband, Al of VA, Gloria Elms and her husband, Louis of Hudson Falls, Beverly Stockwell and her husband, Ron of Glens Falls, Pam Ogden and her husband, Malcom of Hudson Falls; three sisters-in-law; one brother-in-law; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins.
At Gary’s request there will be no calling hours. Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the doctors, nurses, care managers and staff at Glens Falls Hospital for all their care and compassion to Gary.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To view Gary’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit: kilmerfuneralhome.com.
