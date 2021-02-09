Nov. 24, 1960—Feb. 5, 2021

HUDSON FALLS—Gary Paul Hathaway, Sr., 60, passed away on Friday, February 5, 2021, at Glens Falls Hospital. Born on November 24, 1960, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Kenneth and Joan (Whipple) Hathaway.

For many years, Gary worked for Washington County in Fort Edward as a janitor.

On June 27, 1981, Gary married Karen Williams in Fort Edward.

Gary enjoyed camping, fishing, watching his TV shows, making bonfires, picking on his nieces and nephews, loved his dog Minnie, asking “Are you playing for Glens Falls?” when you are playing on your phone. He loved his family and called his grandchildren, “Boss, Pumpkin, My Girl and My Boy”.

In addition to his parents, Gary was predeceased by his nephew, Jeremy McFadden; his sister-in-law, Lorraine Hammond; and many aunts and uncles.