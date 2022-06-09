April 19, 1953—June 3, 2022
WHITEHALL — Gary Norman Moore passed away on June 3, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital.
Gary was born on April 19, 1953 in Cambridge, NY the son of the late Norman and Marjorie (Hall) Moore.
As a kid, he ran the family farm and worked as a logger. For 35 years he was a heavy equipment operator, traveling the country building infrastructure for Kubricky/DA Collins Construction.
He was a fan of racing and most especially DIRT racing. Every year he attended Syracuse DIRT week with the love of his life and mother of his children Anna Moore.
Gary will be remembered for being a beloved father, grandfather, and puzzle solver, able to solve any problem. He was admired for his ability to build anything from nothing. He loved spending time with his grandchildren who were his life. He loved to watch them ride their own wheelers around and often joined them.
He was predeceased by his parents, his brother David and the mother of his children Anna (Hansen) Shaw. Left to cherish his memory are his children: Arthur Hansen (Jenn) of Whitehall, Nicole Moore (Omar) of Hudson Falls, Gary Moore (Sam) of Whitehall and Carrie Roberts; he was blessed with three grandchildren: Aaron, Greyson and Dakota; he is survived by his sister Winnie Dillon; a niece Nina Martell; and nephew Caleb Duel.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville, NY. Friends may call from Noon to 2 p.m. Burial will follow at the Mettowee Valley Cemetery.
