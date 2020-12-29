Feb. 25, 1955—Dec. 23, 2020

GREENFIELD CENTER – Gary Newcomb, 65, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital.

Gary was born in Glens Falls on February 25, 1955. Son of Donald W. Newcomb and Sylvia Newcomb (Tefft). He was a graduate of Saratoga High, class of ‘74.

His early career was working for Schwan’s Sales from which he always had a story to tell and a shortcut to take. He went on to work and retire from Thermal Associates as a HVAC tech.

Gary is survived by his wife, Tammy Newcomb (Senecal) of 41 years. His son Joshua Newcomb (Heather Towers-Newcomb) and their children: Jocelyn and Ella Newcomb and Bradley Robarge. His daughter, Heather Newcomb (Adam Bariteau) and her children: Tyler, Alexis, Bailey and Chloe Hall. As well as his sister Sue Newcomb (Cherie Sarrisin).

Gary enjoyed good beer, good food, and good friends. He always looked forward to his next warm vacation, monthly cousins lunch, and his Grumpy Old Men’s lunches.