Feb. 25, 1955—Dec. 23, 2020
GREENFIELD CENTER – Gary Newcomb, 65, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital.
Gary was born in Glens Falls on February 25, 1955. Son of Donald W. Newcomb and Sylvia Newcomb (Tefft). He was a graduate of Saratoga High, class of ‘74.
His early career was working for Schwan’s Sales from which he always had a story to tell and a shortcut to take. He went on to work and retire from Thermal Associates as a HVAC tech.
Gary is survived by his wife, Tammy Newcomb (Senecal) of 41 years. His son Joshua Newcomb (Heather Towers-Newcomb) and their children: Jocelyn and Ella Newcomb and Bradley Robarge. His daughter, Heather Newcomb (Adam Bariteau) and her children: Tyler, Alexis, Bailey and Chloe Hall. As well as his sister Sue Newcomb (Cherie Sarrisin).
Gary enjoyed good beer, good food, and good friends. He always looked forward to his next warm vacation, monthly cousins lunch, and his Grumpy Old Men’s lunches.
Gary loved spending quality time with his family and his greatest joy was being Grampy. His grandchildren thought the world of him. When asked to describe their Grampy, they said wholehearted, funny, helpful, caring, compassionate and outgoing. He will forever be missed.
There will be a private family service. Friends and family are welcome to celebrate and share memories of Gary on Wednesday, December 30th from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at his home.
For online condolences, visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.