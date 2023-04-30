1939 – 2023

GREENWICH — Teacher, lifelong learner, friend, and mentor to many, Gary M. Lynch, 83, of Greenwich, NY, passed peacefully on April 25, 2023. He was known for his quick smile, gentle disposition, and enthusiastic curiosity about nearly all things in the natural world.

He was born June 29, 1939, in Carthage, NY to the late William Marshall and Janice (Buckley) Lynch.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Jack Lynch and favorite uncle, Bud Lynch, each of Carthage, NY.

Gary graduated from Carthage High School and completed his undergraduate and graduate degrees at SUNY Albany where he was also a member of Kappa Beta and participated in college intermural athletics. He met his future spouse Barbara in the library on campus and soon summoned the courage to ask her on a date.

Gary followed his father and many other relatives by serving for a time in the U.S. Military. He enlisted in the U.S. Army NYS National Guard during his time at SUNY Albany. He progressed attaining the rank of Staff Sargent, with responsibilities as a Tank Commander. He was honorably discharged after six years of service in 1968.

As a teacher of high school biology for 30 years at Hoosic Valley Central School in Schaghticoke, NY he was known for his passion for the subject matter and his student’s success. Equally important to Gary was his advocacy for his peers as a union representative at his school system. He was dedicated to the idea of voice and equity for all educators and worked tirelessly on their behalf in contract negotiations, and as necessary, grievances.

In addition to teaching, Gary was a prolific and talented builder. During his summers off, he partnered and became close friends over the decades with fellow faculty who shared strong carpentry and trade skills. Together they completed a number of residential construction projects in the Capital District area. Gary was especially known for his solar greenhouse additions and “Russian” fireplaces. He was ahead of his time for harnessing alternative energy.

Faith was important to Gary, and he was a longtime member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Greenwich, NY. He was also a member of the Lions Club and the Knights of Columbus and took his turn chairing the Village’s Zoning Board. He enjoyed many outdoor activities including sailing, canoeing, camping, skiing, and golfing. He was a member of the Battenkill Country Club in Greenwich. All these activities, and more, were shared and passed on to his wife Barbara, his children and later in life, their spouses and family.

Most of all, those who knew Gary will remember his easy laugh and would attest to his love of water, animals and good design, especially camping equipment and watercraft created with an economy of expense and material. Gary thought constantly about new ways of making things work and experimented endlessly in many different areas of construction and recreation. A sketch pad was ever present and his mark-ups and collection of articles on various topics of interest overflowed his filing cabinets and wore out many pencils and highlighters.

Gary is survived by his wife of 59 years, Barbara A. (Olszowy) Lynch; son, Brian M. Lynch and wife Rebecca Landenberger of Wilmington, VT; son, Eric M. Lynch and wife Dawn (Thomas); and grandchildren: Sarah (Lynch) Sweet, Emily Lynch and Jacob Lynch all of Simpsonville, SC.

Family and friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Flynn Bros, Inc. Funeral Home, 80 Main St., Greenwich, NY 12834.

A Mass of a Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph’s Church on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 9 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Greenwich, NY. A reception will follow the funeral Mass and burial in the St. Joseph’s Hall.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph’s Church, 36 Bleecker St., Greenwich, NY, or the Easton-Greenwich Rescue Squad, PO Box 84, Greenwich, NY 12834.

