Nov. 16, 1955—May 15, 2021
FORT ANN—Gary Lewis Parker, Sr., 65, beloved husband and father, passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Massachusetts General Hospital. Gary was born in Glens Falls, NY on November 16, 1955. He was the son of the late Lewis and Elsie (Steves) Parker.
Gary worked for Native Textiles for 18 years and Pactiv for several years. His favorite football team was the Seattle Seahawks. Gary was an outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting, fishing and just being in nature. He also enjoyed playing various games on his phone.
In addition to his parents, Gary was predeceased by his brother-in-law Curtis Barcomb.
He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Joyce (Morgan) Parker of Fort Ann, NY; two sons: Gary Parker, Jr. and his wife Crystal of Cheraw, SC and Shawn Parker of Fort Ann, NY; granddaughter Alexyss Parker of Cheraw, SC; and grandson Quinn Parker serving in the US Air Force in TX; and a sister Leah Barcomb of Pineville, NC. He is also survived by his faithful dog Boo (whom he was inseparable from); sister-in-law and brother-in-law Vicki and Roscoe “Rocky” Jackson of Queensbury; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
Gary will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Fort Ann Rescue Squad, 11287 Route 149, Fort Ann, NY 12827 in memory of Gary.
Arrangements under the direction of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, Queensbury, NY. To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
