Gary Lee Mabb, Sr.
Gary Lee Mabb, Sr.

Gary Lee Mabb, Sr.

Aug. 3, 1941—Aug. 23, 2021

GLENS FALLS — Gary Lee Mabb, Sr., 80, passed away peacefully in his home on Monday, August 23, 2021.

He was born to parents Edward J. Mabb, Sr. and Ellen (Shea) Mabb, on August 3, 1941, in Glens Falls, NY.

Gary attended Glens Falls High School and later worked for Native Textiles for over 34 years, retiring in 2000. He enjoyed classic cars, watching the New York Yankees, wagering on the occasional horse race, and had an affinity for a good afternoon nap.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his three sisters, Beatrice (Jerry) Mabb, Mary (John) Tyrell, Isabel (Coon) Mabb; brother, Edward J. (Anne) Mabb, Jr.; and daughter Jessica Mabb.

Survivors include sons: Jon (Alicia) Mabb; Michael Mabb; their mother, Carol Guyette; son, Gary (Doreen) Mabb, Jr.; daughter, Melodie (Alan) Meade; grandchildren: Stephanie (Al) Lafountain, Kerri (Michael) Quinn, Travis Thissell, and Drew Reiniger; great-grandchildren: Finnegan and Connor Quinn; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Family and close friends may call from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafeyette Street, Queensbury, NY 12804.

A graveside ceremony will follow at West Glens Falls Cemetery, in the Town of Queensbury.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Gary’s name to the SPCA of Upstate New York, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

