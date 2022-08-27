HUDSON FALLS — Gary L. Labruzzo of Hudson Falls, NY and Cape Canaveral, FL passed away after a courageous battle with brain cancer. At the time of his passing, Gary was surrounded by his loving family.

Gary was born in Glens Falls, and attended Hudson Falls High School, Class of 1970.

He began his career at Mt. McGregor Correctional Facility. Wanting to continue his career doing what he loved, he became a dock builder on beautiful Lake George and ultimately a certified bridge builder with the Cianbro, Co.

Gary also had a passion for the beach, combining the two, he moved to Cape Canaveral, FL to work for the city as his “retirement job.”

Gary put so much thought and passion into everything he did. His greatest love in life were his two daughters and five grandchildren. Known as “Skeeterhead,” he was his daughters’ and grandchildren’s biggest cheerleaders on and off the soccer field.

Gary lit up any room with a big smile and his signature mustache. He loved broom hockey, playing softball, beating everyone at pool, fishing, hunting at the “Rozell” camp, and watching his New York Yankees and Dallas Cowboys.

He loved living on the beach and if there was a hurricane coming, he was your every hour on the hour weatherman. Nicknamed “Gourmet Gary,” he decorated, entertained, and baked like no other. His mouthwatering brownies and signature dishes will be forever missed.

Gary leaves behind his two daughters: Tara McArdle (Ciaran) and Marisa Labruzzo (Joe); five grandchildren, who he absolutely adored: Giada, Luca, Ciaran, Declan McArdle and Francis Futch; brothers: Patrick Labruzzo (Carollee), Salvatore Labruzzo (Diane) and Thomas Labruzzo; sisters: Bonnie Labruzzo (Jerry) and Patricia Chiaravalle; ex-wife and close friend Elena Crocitto; as well as many close cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

In addition to his parents, Gary was predeceased by his sister, Sally M. Wilson; brothers, Michael Labruzzo and Anthony Labruzzo; and his uncle, Anthony Rozell.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church, on the Park in Hudson Falls, where a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated. Rite of Committal will take place immediately following at Union Cemetery in Fort Edward.

A time to remember, laugh and share your favorite memories of Gary will take place at the American Legion in Lake George following the graveside ceremony. Please bring your favorite stories of Gary and join his family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Gary’s honor can be made to the Gliobastoma Foundation by visiting glioblastomafoundation.org.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls. Online remembrances may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.