July 23, 1950 — Oct. 26, 2020

QUEENSBURY — Gary L. Kaiser, 70, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020, at his home unexpectedly.

Born July 23, 1950, in Buffalo, NY to Frederick Nelson and Ruth (Stoddard) Kaiser.

He served six years in the Army becoming a Veteran of Foreign Wars while stationed on the DMZ Line of North and South Korea as a Sniper. Upon returning home, he drove tractor trailers for several companies as a independent until becoming disabled. He joined and held office at the American Legion Post 553 in South Glens Falls and six years as a Commander of VFW Post 6196 in Queensbury.

Gary enjoyed fishing, bingo, playing cards, darts, riding motorcycles, J.D. and Coke, watching Buffalo Bills football, and most of all spending time with his family and friends. He will be greatly missed.

He was predeceased by his parents and his 11 siblings.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Tracy Kaiser, his son, Bobby Kaiser, three grandsons, one great grandchild, along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins. As well as his longtime partner, Rebecca Sweet and her family: Kelly Sweet, Danielle Prosser, four grandsons, his loving pets, JD and Dusty.