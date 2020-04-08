Nov. 29, 1950 — April 4, 2020
WATERFORD — Gary Kopp, 69, passed away peacefully at his home in Waterford on Saturday, April 4, 2020. He was a beloved husband, father, Opa, and friend, and will be greatly missed by those who loved him.
Gary was born to Frederick and Anna Kopp in Queens, New York on Nov. 29, 1950. He attended Queensbury High School and was an accomplished athlete, with baseball being his favorite, but also enjoying basketball, tennis, golf and water skiing.
Gary was proud of his work with the developmentally disabled at the Wilton Developmental Center where he worked for many years teaching, caring and advocating for the population who resided there. In the late 1980s, he changed his profession to real estate sales and land development, and went on to become a successful salesman for Showcase Homes in Malta, where he worked for almost two decades.
Gary met the love of his life, best buddy, and close companion, Terry, 20 years ago. They married on Valentine’s Day in 2002.
Gary had a big personality, a great sense of humor, and so much love, pride, and thoughtfulness for his family and those close to him. He was a quick wit, gave great advice, and coined enough endearing phrases to last a lifetime, which will be long-repeated and remembered fondly in the years to come.
Gary loved to travel, enjoying many cruises, especially to Bermuda, as well as a recent special trip to New Orleans, with his wife, Terry. The two of them also enjoyed road trips in their motor home “Sadie.” He loved to be near the water, fishing, and enjoyed his pontoon boat on Fish Creek. He enjoyed Broadway shows, specifically “Cats,” going to oldies and doo-wop concerts, baseball, his nostalgic Brooklyn Dodgers, attending spring training games, and playing catch with his children. He loved dogs, giving presents, westerns, the show “American Pickers,” and soft ice cream. He loved finding a good bargain at garage sales, and especially enjoyed seeking out treasures for loved ones. He enjoyed making food for his family and was noted to be “The Best Cooker” by some of his grandchildren. Most recently, he was “tickled pink” to become Opa to his granddaughter, Avery. The two of them shared a special bond and he greatly enjoyed the time he had with her.
Gary is survived by his wife and best friend of 18 years, Terry; his brother, Rick Kopp (Cindy) of Athens, Georgia; his daughters, Kiersten Peterson (Paul) of Whitman, Massachusetts, Gretchen Morganstern (Tom) of Corinth, New York, Rachel McDermott (Travis), of Galway, New York; his son, Nicholas (Jeanine) of Schuylerville, New York; his grandchildren, Simon, Cassidy, and Phebe Morganstern, Alexis, Alyssa, and Aiden Pascucci, Avery McDermott; and his good friend, Paula Schultz. He is also survived by his grand-dog, Sebby, and his beloved companion, cockapoo Java.
He was predeceased by his father, Frederick; his mother, Anna; and maternal aunt, Elsie Tolcser.
There will be no formal services at Gary’s request. Remembrance and celebration of his life will be private at the convenience of the family.
For online condolences please visit www.mcdonaldandsonfuneralhome.com.
