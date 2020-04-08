Gary loved to travel, enjoying many cruises, especially to Bermuda, as well as a recent special trip to New Orleans, with his wife, Terry. The two of them also enjoyed road trips in their motor home “Sadie.” He loved to be near the water, fishing, and enjoyed his pontoon boat on Fish Creek. He enjoyed Broadway shows, specifically “Cats,” going to oldies and doo-wop concerts, baseball, his nostalgic Brooklyn Dodgers, attending spring training games, and playing catch with his children. He loved dogs, giving presents, westerns, the show “American Pickers,” and soft ice cream. He loved finding a good bargain at garage sales, and especially enjoyed seeking out treasures for loved ones. He enjoyed making food for his family and was noted to be “The Best Cooker” by some of his grandchildren. Most recently, he was “tickled pink” to become Opa to his granddaughter, Avery. The two of them shared a special bond and he greatly enjoyed the time he had with her.